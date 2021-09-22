‘The Sopranos’ creator David Chase reveals scene he’s most proud of

The Sopranos creator David Chase has opened up about his favourite scene from the show.

In conversation with NME ahead of new prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, Chase reflected on the moments from the hit HBO drama that he remains most proud of today.

“I’m kind of ashamed because it’s something that I wrote,” he began, when asked to choose a favourite.

Chase went on to discuss the scene in particular, which appears in the first episode of season four, ‘For All Debts Public and Private’ which aired on September 15, 2002.

“I look back kind of amazed at the scene between Tony and [Bobby] Bacala after the World Trade Center, when they’re talking about the World Trade Center and Quasimodo and Nostradamus, that whole nonsensical conversation. I like that a lot.”

New Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark is set to be released in cinemas later this week, which Chase wrote alongside Lawrence Konner.

NME gave the film four stars, writing: “On the basis of The Many Saints Of Newark, Chase has enough original ideas in his trunk to keep The Sopranos motoring down New Jersey’s highways for decades.

“He doesn’t really need Tony for that. Of course it’s fun to watch a teen Carmela faun over her ‘new man’; or learn how Junior went from friendly uncle to backstabbing old git; or see Livia roped into the principal’s office. But a balanced approach keeps everyone happy. ”

The Many Saints of Newark is out in cinemas today (September 22).