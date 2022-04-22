‘The Sound Of Magic’ trailer: Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun embark on a mystical journey

Netflix has released the first full trailer for its upcoming fantasy K-drama series The Sound Of Magic.

Set to premiere on May 6, The Sound of Magic will tell the story of about high school students Yoon Ah-yi (Choi Sung-eun), who is forced to grow up after facing the harsh realities of life, and Na Il-deung (True Beauty’s Hwang In-yeop), who feels immense pressure to bring his dreams to life. The tale begins to unravel after the pair encounter the enigmatic yet mystical magician Rieul (Backstreet Rookie’s Ji Chang-wook).

The new trailer begins with Ah-yi frantically chasing a ₩50,000 bill that was seemingly blown out of her hands by the wind. Her chase eventually leads her to what seems to be an abandoned amusement park, as she recalls rumours of “a very good looking magician” who lives there.

Her bill flies into the hands of a caped figure, standing atop a fence, who asks her: “Do you believe in magic?” Terrified, Ah-yi runs away screaming, however this encounter with the mysterious magician marks the start of an otherworldly journey.

Helmed by Itaewon Class and Love In The Moonlight director Kim Sung-youn, The Sound Of Magic is based on a popular webcomic titled Annarasumanara, which was written and illustrated by Ha Il-kwon.

The Sound Of Magic was first announced in April 2021. However, production for the series was halted in late July that year after Ji as well as a member of the production team had tested positive for the virus. The series later resumed filming the following month, following their recovery.

