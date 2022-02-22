‘The Tinder Swindler’ feature film in the works

The Tinder Swindler could reportedly soon be turned into a feature film courtesy of Netflix.

According to Variety, the streaming giant is in early talks with producers about turning the hit documentary into a dramatisation about Israeli conman Shimon Hayut who swindled a number of women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Netflix declined to comment on the development of the film at the time of writing, the tone of which remains unclear.

Hayut gave a new interview yesterday (February 21), in which he claimed the women in the Netflix documentary “weren’t conned”.

“I’m not this monster,” Hayut said of the claims of The Tinder Swindler. “I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder.”

Victims Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Koeleman and Pernilla Sjoholm recently set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to repay their debts after being conned.

“You’re probably here because you’ve heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page,” they wrote.

“The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three (Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie) have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone. The sheer love is more than we ever expected, and we appreciate you all so much.”

They added: “We don’t want more people getting defrauded. We realise there are a thousand other worthy causes to donate to, and remain forever grateful if you choose to donate to this one. All we want are our lives back.”