Here’s what Mollie said to Harry off-camera after ‘The Traitors’ finale

The Traitors contestant Mollie Pearce has revealed what she said to series winner, Harry Clark, following the dramatic finale.

The final episode of the second series of BBC reality show, The Traitors, aired on January 26, crowning the 22-year-old British Army engineer the winner.

On BBC Breakfast on January 28, Mollie was asked about the first conversation she had with Harry after the dramatic elimination. She replied: “I just called him a name and then we had a big hug. I think in that moment, you’ve got to just laugh about it, to be honest. I just said to him ‘Fair play.’”

Harry, who had been a Traitor from the start of the series tricked his fellow contestants into believing he was a Faithful, leading him to the final and then eventually seeing him single-handedly take home the entire prize pot of £95,150.

His close friend on the series, 21-year-old Mollie, was the final contestant to vote on whether Harry was a Traitor or not, after fellow finalist Jaz Singh called for the three of them to vote to banish at least one more player, following two prior banishments.

In a tense scene in which the contestants wrote down who they’d like to eliminate, the camera showed Mollie beginning to write the name, ‘Harry’ before changing her mind and eliminating Jaz, a fellow Faithful.

Harry, who had completed the entire show without being caught by other contestants, won the prize fund leaving his close friend to leave the room, visibly upset.

Mollie continued: “It’s such a wild game, and I had the best experience ever, AND I’m not going to let what happened at the end take away from that.”

Speaking on her reason surrounding the final vote, she revealed on The Traitors: Uncloaked on January 27: “Deep down I probably knew, but in that moment, I couldn’t do it”.

Elaborating further on BBC Breakfast she said: “I’m quite an emotional person and I think the friendship just took over for me and I just couldn’t do that to him without fully being convinced he was a traitor, I just would have found that really, really hard.”

In other news, some clinical psychology experts have said that contestants of The Traitors may require psychological support after the show.



