‘The Umbrella Academy’ shares first look at new characters ahead of 2022 return

Netflix has revealed a series of posters to introduce the characters joining The Umbrella Academy, ahead of the series’ 2022 return.

Season three of Gerard Way’s superhero show will explore new team The Sparrow Academy who were introduced at the end of season two thanks to The Umbrella Academy interfering with the past. As their twitter bio currently says, “time travel is messy”.

Now, Netflix has shared a series of character posters, giving fans a first look at the Sparrows. It’s not yet known if the new team of super-powered individuals will be friendly but the official Umbrella Academy twitter account has already started trading blows with the new group.

marcus thinks he's soooooo tough https://t.co/JN5z9ruobk — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Advertisement

ben has a real attitude problem but we're working on it (ily ben) https://t.co/S7rsXy6aD3 — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night) will play Sparrow #1, Marcus, who is described as “honest, virtuous, and demanding” and oozing “confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice” while the alternative 2019 will see the return of Ben (Justin H Min) as Sparrow #2, though this version is a “Machiavellian tactician” and “determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs”.

fei literally hangs with birds??? https://t.co/4OiF3VmklG — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

alphonso is a bully!!! https://t.co/1yzWa8PZFw — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Elsewhere in the new crew, Sparrow #3, Fei (Brintne Oldford) “is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done,” while the only thing Sparrow #4, Alphonso likes “better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.”

sloane thinks she's totally above us… https://t.co/nrEbFt6hDD — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Advertisement

jayme drives us MAD https://t.co/vcNmCaO5zo — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

christopher is a total square. https://t.co/S9tH6ty29p — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

Rounding out the new additions are Sparrow #5, Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) who is described as a romantic who feels a higher cosmic calling. Sparrow #6, Jayme (Cazzie David) is a loner while Sparrow #7, Christopher is “a telekinetic cube of unknown origin”

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for season three of The Umbrella Academy but has confirmed it will be released at some point in 2022.

The Umbrella Academy was renewed for season three in November 2020, with regulars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore all returning.

Filming for the new season wrapped back in August, with Raver-Lampman (who plays Alison) saying: “Wow. I don’t think the world’s ready for this. I think it’s our best season yet.”