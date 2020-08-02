‘The Umbrella Academy’ showrunner says a spin-off series could happen

A showrunner for The Umbrella Academy has said there is the potential for one – or more – spin-off series in the future.

The second season of the hit show arrived on Netflix last week (July 31), 18 months after the show’s initial release.

Showrunner Steve Blackman said spin-off series could be produced in the future. “I think Klaus (played by Robert Sheehan) and Ben (Justin H. Min), or Klaus and Diego (David Castañeda) – any of those to me would be wonderful spin-offs,” he told Digital Spy.

“I think you could do a limited series with them for four or six episodes and it would be great. I think even Robert could do his own little thing about Klaus.”

Blackman added that neither the show’s producers nor stars would want to “overdo” it so any spin-offs would be based on fan demand. “If there’s an appetite for it, I mean, I think the actors would be up for it and we would all be up for it,” he said. “Because we all love working together.”

Sheehan confirmed he would be interested in working on a spin-off centred around his character Klaus. “Me and Mr Hopper [Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreeves] have unfinished business on screen,” he said. “I think we have more to do, definitely – in Umbrella or a spin-off.”

In a five-star review of The Umbrella Academy’s second season, NME said: “Bigger, brighter but with more at risk, this second offering is a flawless series that doesn’t put a foot wrong. It’s a triumphant burst of joy that we could all do with some of right now.”