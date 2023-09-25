The US ‘Office’ is getting a reboot and fans are worried

A reboot of the US Office is reportedly in the works, and fans of the show are not happy.

Yesterday (September 25) it was announced that the months-long Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in Hollywood – which has put a halt to work on new shows – will be coming to an end soon after reaching a “tentative agreement”.

Speculation has now started to spread about what this could mean for new shows. US late-night talk shows, for example, could be returning to screens as soon as next week, while work on HBO‘s The Last Of Us season two will begin “the second” the strikes come to an end.

Now, there are reports that the US version of The Office could be getting a revamp. According to Puck News, the show’s creator, Greg Daniels, is looking to reboot the series.

“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance,” the article reads. “Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal.”

The US Office – a reboot of the British mockumentary series starring and created by Ricky Gervais – ran for nine season from 2005 to 2013, and followed fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The US version starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and more.

However, fans aren’t so sure about the idea of bringing back the beloved series. “There couldn’t be a worse idea,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“We don’t want it please leave old shows and movies alone,” another added. “Put the writers back on strike, we MUST stop this,” another quipped.

“But isn’t this already a reboot of the UK show? They’re gonna reboot a reboot,” one social media user asked.

You can read some more disappointed fan reactions below.

no. enough reboots. give us something original. if we want to watch the office, we’ll watch the uk/us versions. like wot is this? https://t.co/f0hTGDl1LV — luna (@thandoIwethu) September 25, 2023

the office (us) being a reboot of the office (uk) wasn't enough? 😭 https://t.co/BBJ3WuSoQq — athena (@ivyvol6) September 25, 2023

I saw there’s a possibility for a reboot of The Office and I feel us Office fans agree that’s a hard solid ass NO — IT’S MEEE! JESSICAAA!!!!😭 (@88Boldbeauty) September 25, 2023

the office us is already a reboot and it only ended in 2013 you gotta stop no one is gonna like or watch it the office us is perfect television. leave it be you can’t top it https://t.co/uEttILhAbJ — ✨ (@crriefisher) September 25, 2023

This should have been a threat. "Give us what we want or we'll reboot The Office". https://t.co/OEmHn7ODDA — The Scotsmandalorian (@ThatScotsmanGuy) September 25, 2023

The Office is one of my favorite shows of all time. That said, and I can't stress this enough, please don't do this. https://t.co/z7HZe2Ek3J — Esther "Radio Barbie" Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) September 25, 2023

While NBC had previously stated they had “no plans” to reboot The Office, in 2021 it was reported that they were seemingly waiting for Daniels to come to them.

In other news, The Office star Leslie Baker recently announced that he is returning over $100,000 (£78,276) of donations fans sent to his Kickstarter campaign for a proposed Stanley Hudson spin-off.