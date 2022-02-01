‘The Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley dies aged 31

The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley has died, aged 31.

Moseley, an actor and model who appeared in six episodes of the long running show, died last week.

According to a report in TMZ, Mosley’s body was found on January 26. Law enforcement officers are investigating the cause of death as “possible suicide.”

His family reportedly filed a missing person’s report on January 24 and eventually used the tracker in his car to locate him.

Tabitha Minchew, Moseley manager told TMZ that “he was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes.”

Moseley appeared on a cover of Entertainment Weekly as part of his role in The Walking Dead.

In a previous interview with Horror News, he thanked fans for the warm welcome they had given him since arriving on the show.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much for all your support,” Moseley said in the interview.

“All the love that you give to the show, the actors, the directors, and the crew that helped create it. I hope you guys continually watch it over and over again. Just thank you so much for all your love and support. It means the world and without you guys we are nothing.”

Moseley was born in Aiken, South Carolina and began acting and modelling in 2010.

As well as The Walking Dead, Moseley appeared in film including Joyful Noise, Trouble With The Curve, The Internship, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

In 2019, he had roles in the shows Watchmen, Queen of the South, and American Soul. He also appeared in an episode of BET’s Tales anthology series last year.

NME has reached out to representatives of Moseley for comment.

