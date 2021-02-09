‘The Walking Dead’ begins shooting final season this week

The Walking Dead has begun production on season 11.

A year later than originally planned, filming has started on what will be the final chapter in the story of the AMC show, before several spin-offs take the characters in new directions.

Production remained shuttered on the set in George for over seven months, before the bonus episodes for season 10 of The Walking Dead were shot in October. With pandemic-proofing in place, the shoot has begun for the next 24 episodes.

“Kudos to our crew and cast (asskickers, the lot of ‘em!) on the long-awaited start of filming for S11,” writer-producer Kevin Deiboldt tweeted on Monday (February 8) confirming the news. “A full (effed up) year in the works, we truly hope it’s worth the wait.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln has confirmed when the first spin-off Rick Grimes movie is likely to start filming.

The actor, who played Grimes in The Walking Dead until 2019, told Extra: “With good intentions – and if everything works and I can leave my country – I plan to be back in America filming in spring/summer.”

Lincoln had previously said the team is still “working on it” and also shared a memory of being approached by a fan to reprise his role. “All I heard was, ‘Come back, Rick,’” he said, “It was so moving. I turned around, and I just went, ‘We’re working on it.’

“So that’s my answer to you, we’re working on it.”

Six new bonus episodes of The Walking Dead will be airing at the end of the month to round off the previous season, which was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show’s eleventh and final season will then arrive next year.