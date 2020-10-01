The Walking Dead showrunner has teased potential romance between Carol and Daryl in their upcoming spin-off.

The news of a series focusing on the fan-favourite duo came as AMC confirmed last month that The Walking Dead would be ending after season 11.

The characters, played by Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus respectively, became friends in the show’s second season, with many fans speculating about a more intense connection between them.

Advertisement

“It’s interesting because from the writing side, and the creative side, and in talking with Norman and Melissa over the years, these two have had such a deep relationship,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told Digital Spy.

“In a lot of ways, I don’t think either of them have been very open to connecting in that way. It always felt like we were telling the story of a platonic friendship. Does it go somewhere else? Maybe – anything’s on the table.”

Explaining Carol’s own emotional makeup, Kang went on: “Carol was always in a place where she was having a hard time connecting deeply with anybody because she was afraid of losing them.

“If anything, she’s always had flings. She sort of settled down with Ezekiel for a while, but even that broke. She needed a sense of joy and lightness – that’s what she got out of her relationship with Ezekiel.”

In terms of Daryl, Kang said it’s “hard for him to trust anybody”, referring to his past experiences with physical abuse.

Advertisement

“We thought that was interesting so I think that, even within that, we still have things we want to continue to explore,” Kang said.

“There’s plenty of fertile ground to continue to evolve that, to have them discover things about each other and all of that road that you have when two people care about each other in such a way.”

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead is set to air this Sunday (October 4) on Fox.