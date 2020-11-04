‘The Walking Dead’ casts Negan’s dead wife Lucille

The Walking Dead has cast Negan’s wife in a guest role for season 10.

The character of Lucille is set to appear in one of the additional episodes still to come for the tenth season of the AMC series, opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

Lucille will be played by Jeffrey’s wife in real life, Hilarie Burton Morgan. Hilarie played Peyton Sawyer in One Tree Hill for six seasons, from 2003 to 2009, and hosted MTV’s Total Request Live.

Advertisement

Sharing the news on Twitter, Hilarie wrote: “Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger.

“And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille”

Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. 💕

But I love working with @JDMorgan . I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille https://t.co/9tRh7NB8WY — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 3, 2020

In other Walking Dead news, the show is set to offer fans its very first Christmas special, taking part in AMC’s annual Best Christmas Ever event.

While there’s no festive episodes on the cards, a number of fan-favourite cast members will be taking part in a virtual catch-up hosted by Talking Dead presenter Chris Hardwick.

Advertisement

The specific lineup of cast members is yet to be confirmed, but the event will stream exclusively on AMC+ on Sunday, December 13. It’s said that the catch-up will include actors from across all three shows: The Walking Dead, Fear and World Beyond.