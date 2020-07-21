‘The Walking Dead’ creator announces new ‘Invincible’ series starring Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton

The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman has announced a new animated series called Invincible starring Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton.

The upcoming Amazon adaptation is based on Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name, which was first published in 2002 and ran for 144 issues.

As The Hollywood Reporter confirms, Khary Payton has now joined his fellow Walking Dead actor Steven Yeun in signing up to the project, and will portray the character Black Samson. Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), meanwhile, is set to voice Robot.

Kirkman announced the full Invincible casting details at the annual SkyBound Xpo convention on Saturday (July 19), with the likes of Mark Hamill (who will play Art), Sandra Oh (Deborah Grayson), Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien) and Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve) also onboard.

Check out the cast list below:

Steven Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson)

JK Simmons will voice his father Nolan Grayson

Sandra Oh will voice his mother Deborah Grayson

Khary Payton will voice Black Samson

Zachary Quinto will voice Robot

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett

Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic

Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman

Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl)

Mark Hamill will voice Art

Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve

Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate

Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode

Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster)

Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien

Invincible is due to land on Amazon Prime Video at some point in 2020, though an exact release date is yet to be officially announced.

A description of the comics reads: “Invincible is the son of Omni-Man, an extraterrestrial superhero of the Viltrumite race. Invincible inherited his father’s superhuman strength and ability to fly and he has sworn to protect the Earth. As a teenager he had trouble adjusting to his newfound powers and coping with the reality of his origins.”

Meanwhile, Kirkman also spoke about the upcoming Rick Grimes spin-off movie at last weekend’s SkyBound Xpo panel, explaining that the coronavirus crisis will make the film “better”.

“There’s tons of stuff going on behind the scenes,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to think that we’re just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end.”