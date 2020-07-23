The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has lost a legal battle against AMC, who he first sued back in 2017.

According to Variety, the decision relates to a lawsuit that Kirkman filed three years ago along with producers Gale Anne Hurd, Glen Mazzara and David Alpert.

In a ruling yesterday (July 22), a Los Angeles judge declared that AMC was entitled to define “modified adjusted gross receipts” under the terms of its contracts with profit participants.

The lawsuit claimed that the network had short-changed profit participation stakes through self-dealing. This is another way of claiming that AMC didn’t pay a “fair” licence fee for the series because it was produced by its own in-house studio.

In his ruling, Judge Daniel Buckley wrote: “All of the relevant contractual provisions are unambiguous and demonstrate that AMC’s MAGR definition is binding.”

The lead attorney for AMC called the decision a “total victory” for the network and stressed that they had paid Kirkman what he was owed for The Walking Dead.

They said in a statement: “The judge found in AMC’s favour on all seven issues that were presented at trial and confirmed that AMC honoured its contracts and paid Mr Kirkman and the other plaintiffs what they were owed.”

The ruling comes after it was revealed that season ten finale of The Walking Dead will get a confirmed release date at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The episode, which has been pushed back multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, was promised for later this year. Showrunner Angela Kang has now confirmed to fans that the date will be announced at this weekend’s event.

There will be a panel for The Walking Dead on July 24 at 1pm (PT) 9pm (BST) featuring cast members including Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan.