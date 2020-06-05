The Walking Dead executive producer has said fans’ “jaws will drop” when they watch the last episode of season ten.

“The finale picks up right where we left off,” Greg Nicotero told FANDOM earlier this week, referring to the storyline about Beta, the character whom now has Alpha’s face grafted onto his own mask.

“There are lot of characters’ storylines where you get little bits of information here… and you want to end that chapter and start the next chapter in the finale”, Nicotero added.

The director and producer continued: “It tees us up so well for season 11. That it’s a little agonising for me to not to be able to talk about. The last two minutes of the finale – people’s jaws are gonna drop.”

Listen to a clip from the conversation here:

The finale of The Walking Dead season ten, titled A Certain Doom, is delayed with no broadcast date yet confirmed. It will air as a special event as soon as the special effects can be completed, the process of which will take longer within the limitations of working during a coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as The Walking Dead was named one of the most-watched cable programmes in the US, a recent report revealed.

Nielsen [via The Hollywood Reporter] reported last month that season ten is averaging 5.4 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 with a week of delayed viewing.

The data firm noted further that its demographic number ranks 11th among all Nielsen-measured primetime shows this season (AMC’s Better Call Saul ranks fourth among cable dramas in adults 18-49 and 25-54, and the joint AMC and BBC America airings of Killing Eve rank 15th).