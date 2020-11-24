The Walking Dead has shared a first look at Hilarie Burton as Lucille – check it out below.

Burton is set to play Negan’s late wife in the bonus “bridge” episodes between season 10 and season 11, airing next year.

Burton will star opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, who is also her husband in real life. Hilarie played Peyton Sawyer in One Tree Hill for six seasons, from 2003 to 2009, and hosted MTV’s Total Request Live.

Advertisement

Check out the production trailer here, which features a glimpse of Burton with bright green hair:

Confirming her casting earlier this month, Burton wrote on Twitter: “Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger.

“And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille”

Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. 💕

But I love working with @JDMorgan . I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille https://t.co/9tRh7NB8WY — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 3, 2020

Discussing a potential Negan spin-off last week, Morgan said that “no doors are closed”. The actor added that he plays “a great character with many stories to tell,” before adding: “But again, much still to do here on twd! Many episodes still to shoot. Right now I’m just excited about that!”

Advertisement

Six bonus episodes, following the long-awaited season 10 finale ‘A Certain Doom’ will be released early next year before season 11, the show’s last outing, airs later in the year.

Reviewing ‘A Certain Doom’ earlier this year, NME wrote: “When those half-dozen additional episodes are out of the way, we really will be on the final stretch — and we might just look back at ‘A Certain Doom’ as the episode when the end really began for The Walking Dead.”