The Walking Dead producer and director Greg Nicotero has explained the details behind the delays to the season 10 finale of the show.

Episode 16 was due to air on April 12, but was then pushed back until later this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nicotero helmed the finale, titled ‘A Certain Doom’, which finished filming last November.

Nicotero explained the post-production process to Entertainment Weekly: “You have to edit the episode, then you do sound effects, and then you do music, and then visual effects, and then colour timing to make sure all the colours in all the scenes match, and then you have to do a quality check to make sure nothing is messed up.

“So there are all these steps that have to happen, and generally speaking, the way our production schedule works is those happen up to about three weeks before the episode airs.”

The director went on to clarify that everything was on track before the enforced lockdown began, rather than there being delays due to post-production issues.

“We were really on our way to the finish line when things started slowing down because of the stay at home work order,” he said.

“So we just missed that window. It wasn’t that the effects were delayed or anything was delayed. It was just the delivery of the episode was set to be delivered at a specific date and we had to shut down before they hit that date.”

On what fans can expect from the delayed finale, Nicotero remained optimistic. “It’s a really amazing episode,” he teased. “I love the way episode 15 ends where you see Beta bringing the herd to the tower where everybody is holed up. There’s a lot teed up, so to speak.”