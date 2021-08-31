‘The Walking Dead’ is about to get “a lot fucking crazier” says Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has teased an explosive final season of the show, saying that “things are about to get a lot fucking crazier.”

After airing an extended 10th season in two parts across 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-related delays, the show’s final season finally hit screens last week (August 22), with its second episode airing at the weekend (August 29).

*spoilers for ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 below*

In the second episode of the show’s final season, Maggie manages to escape an onslaught of walkers, after being left for dead by Negan (played by Morgan).

Recently, The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang teased “ups and downs” for Maggie and Negan’s relationship in the final season, after villain Negan killed Maggie’s husband Glenn in the season 10 finale.

In his own new interview, Morgan says he believes things will start heating up for the characters before the show’s end.

“It’s about to get a lot fucking crazier for these two!” Morgan told TV Line. “It’s quite a journey they’re on.”

“There are going to be moments where they’ll have revelations about one another and maybe understand a little more about each other,” he added. “They both know what it takes to survive and that bad things have to be done. But it won’t take away what she feels about Glenn’s death.”

Elsewhere, Angela Kang recently spoke of the legacy the show will leave behind, saying that “it’s the sense of community that is most meaningful.”

In a recap of episode two of The Walking Dead‘s final season, NME wrote: “Assuming that Maggie is a goner, Gabriel takes charge and decides that they need to keep moving through the train. During their travels, they hear a rhythmic banging from below one of the carriages – it’s SOS in Morse code, and a panel is forced open as a furious-but-still-very-much-alive Maggie emerges, having somehow survived the walker onslaught.

“Understandably, she’s not happy with Negan for leaving her to die, and smacks him across the chops with her pistol as everyone gangs up on him. Negan pleads his case (he killed Alpha, remember!) and claims that he’s “trying” – sure.”