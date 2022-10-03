‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan wants to play Maggie “forever”

The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan has admitted she would like to play her role of Maggie “forever”.

The actress has been a staple of the long-running AMC series since season two, with a brief break away between 2018 and 2020.

Following the upcoming finale to the series, Cohan will return as Maggie once again in spin-off Dead City alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Negan.

Speaking about their pairing, the actress told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s not just the intricacies of Maggie and Negan. It’s the intricacies of the space between those two people and how they’re going to be forced to face the ways they’re so different and the ways that they may not be so different. That to me has just been incredibly invigorating.”

She then added of her future in the role: “When people say to me, ‘Wow, you’ve been doing that show so long,’ I say, ‘And I hope I do it forever.'”

Speaking further of one scene she filmed with Morgan, Cohan went on to recall: “I just looked at him and I was like, ‘There it is. There’s the heart of all of it.’ Whatever this is that the show has always asked of all of us, of how we would respond to this life, is so enduring for me to keep looking at.” The actress also teased the series itself, saying it allows them to “really go into the dark night of the soul in a way that you don’t always get to do with a huge cast”.

It comes a few weeks after Morgan shared a new behind-the-scenes look at Dead City, with the show itself seeing the two characters traverse a zombie-ridden Manhattan.

Alongside the show, The Walking Dead is preparing spin-off shows focused on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Season 11C of The Walking Dead will air in one go on October 3 on Disney+.