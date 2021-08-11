‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus teases big changes for season 11

Norman Reedus has said the final season of The Walking Dead feels like the world is “sort of in Technicolor all of a sudden”, suggesting it’s the biggest gear change yet.

The actor, who plays Daryl Dixon in the hit AMC zombie drama, revealed in a new interview that fans are in for some surprises for season 11.

He told TV Line that the introduction of the Commonwealth community brings with it major developments in the storyline, tone and setting.

“It’s very surreal. Every season feels like a different show in a certain sense, but this season, it’s a whole new backdrop, a whole new colour palette, a whole new attitude,” he said.

“It’s sort of in Technicolor all of a sudden,” he continued, “and it takes some getting used to, which you can see in our group [of survivors] – we’re having trouble getting used to it, too. It’s like Alice fell down the rabbit hole, and she doesn’t know where she’s at. We just stepped into a Salvador Dalí painting, so we’re like, ‘Whaaat?'”

Melissa McBride, who portrays Daryl’s friend Carol Peletier in the show, addressed the two characters falling out after she accidentally killed his love prospect, Connie, in season 10.

“At the beginning, they’re still working to make amends and build trust again,” McBride told TV Line. “I think most everything they went through was understood, so it’s not really making amends so much as getting comfortable and sort of crawling back into that [rapport].

“Carol’s sort of got her tail between her legs a little bit but she’s like, ‘We need to work this out, and we will — over time, little by little.'”

The news follows Reedus teasing a “mindblowing” twist in the final outing and The Walking Dead writer Jim Barnes sharing a first-look at the script for season 11.

The Walking Dead will air season 11 from August 22, 2021 on AMC in the US, beginning a day later in the UK via STAR on Disney+.