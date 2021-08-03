‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus teases “mindblowing” twist in final season

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has teased a “mind-blowing” twist in season 11.

The actor, who plays Daryl Dixon in the hit AMC show, recently opened up about the new direction for the final season, set to air later this month.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing where we’re going,” Reedus said in a new interview with ComicBook.

Advertisement

“We did the first ten episodes kind of in one direction, and that involved Maggie’s story mostly, and us trying to deal with what’s going on with that as a group. And then all of a sudden, we did a one-eighty, and now it’s kind of like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory all of a sudden.”

Reedus went on to say the forthcoming 24-episode season will be “completely different” to what fans might be expecting.

“We’re all doing The Exorcist right now, all of our heads are spinning in a circle. Yeah, we’re all Linda Blair right now,” he explained.

“I mean, things go from a black and white western to a technicolor Willy Wonka film like that, and it’s crazy.”

Of his own character’s journey, he said that it “turns into a larger fight, which turns into something completely different. But I think he’s taking care of people and he’s protecting people, but he’s also with everybody else kind of protecting [their home].”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead writer Jim Barnes recently shared a first look at the script for season 11, posting a photo of the cover on Instagram.