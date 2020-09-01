The Walking Dead has released a new trailer for the season 10 finale – you can watch it below.

The final episode has been delayed repeatedly due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but is now due for release on AMC and NOW TV on October 4.

The new teaser sees Norman Reedus’ Daryl leading Alexandrians away from the horde governed by Beta, saying “We’re not all gonna make it through. But this is the only way.”

Watch the new teaser here:

A #TWD Special Event – One Night Only The Whisperer War Final Showdown ☠️ WE ARE ALMOST THERE #TWDFAMILY! Hurry up Oct 4th pic.twitter.com/eQ9yuRgQQG — ɛʐɛӄɨɛʟ քǟʏȶօռ 😷 (@EzekielsPayton) August 31, 2020

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang recently confirmed during a virtual Comic-Con panel that fans should be able to look forward to more episodes coming soon after the one-off finale.

“We’re excited to announce an extended season 10, there will be six extra episodes to follow the finale in early 2021, if all goes well,” she said.

Spin-off series Fear The Walking Dead is also returning this autumn, with a sixth season due for release on October 11.

Describing his character Morgan, Lennie James told NME earlier this year, “He is a survivor, but in this universe, as it’s been proven over and over again on both The Walking Dead and Fear…, anybody’s time can be called.

“There have been a number of characters that people have said ‘oh, that character can’t die, they’ll be there forever’ and then they’ve gone. Rick and Carl are good examples of that. Nothing’s guaranteed, but maybe Morgan’s time is up — maybe it isn’t. Hopefully we’ll get to see the new season of Fear… and see how that plays out.”