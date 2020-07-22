‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 casts Margot Bingham in potentially major role

Margot Bingham has been cast in season 11 of The Walking Dead.

The actress, who recently starred in the Netflix remake of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, could be playing Stephanie, a character not yet seen in The Walking Dead but for whom Bingham has done the voiceover.

According to Deadline, AMC have not confirmed yet whether Bingham will be reprising her voice role from the episodes ‘Bonds’ and ‘Morning Star’ in season 10.

Stephanie is described as “an enigmatic survivor of the zombie outbreak in Charleston, West Virginia, who connects via radio with Josh McDermitt’s Eugene Porter”.

Also in conversation with Deadline, showrunner Angela Kang explained that the next season of The Walking Dead could move away from being set in the countryside towards embracing more urban environments again.

At the time of writing, the season 10 finale has still not aired due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – it has been delayed to later this year, to air as a one-off special.

Greg Nicotero, who directed the final episode entitled ‘A Certain Doom’, said that fans’ “jaws will drop” when they eventually see the finale.

“[It] picks up right where we left off,” Nicotero said.

“There are lot of characters’ storylines where you get little bits of information here… and you want to end that chapter and start the next chapter in the finale”, he added.

Nicotero continued: “It tees us up so well for season 11. That it’s a little agonising for me to not to be able to talk about. The last two minutes of the finale – people’s jaws are gonna drop.”