‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner teases what’s coming in the next episode

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has teased what fans can expect in next week’s episode.

After recapping the events of ‘New Haunts’ with Entertainment Weekly, Kang opened up about what will be explored in next Sunday’s (March 6) ‘Rogue Element’.

“We are going to get deeper into the story of the Commonwealth,” Kang said of the forthcoming storyline. “And one character we didn’t really check in with here is Eugene [Josh McDermitt], and we’re going to be following Eugene’s story really strongly in [season 11, episode 11].”

Advertisement

She went on: “Michael Cudlitz came back to direct this and did an amazing job. And it has got a really cool classic cinematic vibe. There is a very neo-noir element to this, which is part of what we are exploring in the Commonwealth.

“And then we will also kind of deal with some fallout from the events with Tyler Davis from at the party, and that will bring in some of our other characters.”

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead spin-off Tales Of The Walking Dead started filming last month. Olivia Munn was recently announced as a cast member on the show, alongside Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher and Gage Munroe.

The Walking Dead writer-producer Channing Powell will serve as showrunner on the series, with Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the franchise, closely involved.

Season 11 of the flagship series continues to air weekly on Disney+ in the UK and AMC in the US.