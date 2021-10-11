‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner teases what’s next after season 11 cliffhangers

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has discussed what to expect from the show’s next batch of episodes.

The show aired its midseason finale for season 11 on Sunday (October 10), which left fans to contend with three cliffhangers until the show returns in February 2022.

In the episode, Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) were left in a torrential rainstorm, while Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) were stuck in a flooding basement with zombies nearby.

The final cliffhanger involved Leah (Lynn Collins), who after killing Pope (Ritchie Coster) and blaming it on Daryl (Norman Reedus), fired a rocket-propelled arrow at the protagonists. The screen cut to black just as the arrow was fired.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kang teased the show’s second batch of episodes will have a “different vibe” to the first part of the season.

“I think it’s fair to say there’s an epic start with really big, cool things going on, but also a lot of emotional stuff,” Kang said about the upcoming episodes. “So 11B is going to have a pretty different vibe from 11A, which is not unusual for us in a season.

“We tend to kind of switch up some variables in every block. We’ll start to open up our world a little bit more and meet some more people and see what’s going on for everybody. And there’s going to be a really fun thriller vibe to the B block that we’ve been enjoying writing.”

She added: “I don’t want to spoil it ‘cause he would definitely be spoiler-y, but there will be another group that surprises our people. And we are going to get to know the Commonwealth more deeply with our characters.

“And there are particular ways that that plays out, and there are a number of characters we will meet for the first time.”

The Walking Dead’s eleventh season is the show’s last and features 24 episodes. Its return in February will run for another eight episodes, with its final eight set aside for release later in the year.

While the main show is coming to an end, there’s plenty of ongoing and upcoming spin-offs. Fear The Walking Dead is set to return for its seventh season this month, while The Walking Dead: World Beyond has begun its second and final season.

There are also plans for a Daryl and Carol spin-off following the main show, along with movies starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.