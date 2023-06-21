‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff ‘Daryl Dixon’ airs first teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for The Walking Dead spinoff Daryl Dixon has been released.

In the first-look teaser, released off the back of the debut of the Maggie and Negan-focused show Dead City, it appears that Daryl (played by Norman Reedus) is struggling out in France.

The spin-off is one of the series continuing The Walking Dead universe now that the main show and The Walking Dead: World Beyond have come to an end and Fear The Walking Dead is in its final season.

In the clip, a silhouette of an upturned wooden boat comes into focus and shows a passed-out Daryl out at sea. Additionally, a first poster released for the series shows the Eiffel Tower in its post-apocalyptic state, confirming that the bulk of the story will take place in Paris.

Daryl is about to be a fish out of water… Did you catch the #DarylDixon tease during #DeadCity? pic.twitter.com/0Am5RFL76v — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023

Last year, The Walking Dead writer and producer Scott M. Gimple said of the series [via Total Film]: “Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he’s a fish out of water. In France, in a country that’s going through the apocalypse, [it’s] an entirely different thing.”

He added: “He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he’s comfortable with.”

Meanwhile, Reedus said last year that he “didn’t want” to say a particular line in The Walking Dead finale.

The actor played Daryl Dixon in the zombie apocalypse series, which aired its final episode on November 20, 2022.

In one of the closing scenes, the characters come together for a final showdown with a horde of walkers, which prompts Daryl to deliver a dramatic speech. In it, he rather knowingly name-checks the show’s title.

With Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) set on sacrificing her community to save herself, Daryl soon interjects: “Stop! What the hell are you doing? We all deserve better than this. You built this place to be like the old world – that was the fucking problem.”

Pamela replies: “If I open the gates, the dead will get in, not just the living,” to which Daryl says: “If you don’t, you’re going to lose everything anyway. We got one enemy. We ain’t the walking dead.”

A release date for Daryl Dixon is yet to be confirmed.