‘The Walking Dead’: David Morrissey teases how he’d like the Governor to come back

The Walking Dead‘s David Morrissey has explained how he would like his character, the Governor, to return to the franchise one day.

He originally starred in the third and fourth seasons of the AMC show as the sinister Governor of Woodbury.

Although the Governor died in the series following a gunshot to the head, Morrissey thinks there is a way to work around that. Speaking to Digital Spy, he said: “Obviously, The Walking Dead comes from a graphic novel series by Robert Kirkman.

“There’s three novels within that: The Rise of the Governor, The Road to Woodbury and The Fall of the Governor. They are brilliant stories. If I returned, I’d love to return in a filmic way to tell those stories.

“One of the great things for me was in season four when I came back, I had four episodes, and they were all me. It was just my story. And I loved that.”

Morrissey added: “And I think there’s something to be told. There’s stories to be told in those novels that I think are really fascinating.”

The air date for The Walking Dead‘s much-delayed season 10 finale, meanwhile, was announced during a virtual panel for Comic-Con@Home last weekend (July 24).

The season closer was originally due to air on April 12 before it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in May, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus compared the show’s upcoming episode to Game Of Thrones, promising an “epic battle”.