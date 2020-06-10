‘The Walking Dead’ star details “intense” scene with Andrew Lincoln: “I’m still healing”

The Walking Dead actor Andrew J West detailed his experience working with Andrew Lincoln, praising his “method” technique while explaining a particularly physical scene.

West, who briefly played Terminus leader Gareth in the fifth season of The Walking Dead, spoke to the Talk Dead to Me podcast about Lincoln behind the scenes.

“He is so method,” West began. ‘”He is, look, he’s the nicest, warmest, most welcoming dude in the world. I love him to death. I had such a great time working with him.”

The actor went on to explain one specific scene which saw Lincoln’s character Rick Grimes take on Gareth during a moment of conflict.

“He takes his job so seriously and I loved it,” West continued. He added jokingly: “But, I will say I probably still have welts on the side of my body from when he was whacking away at me with a rubber machete during the church scene.

“I think six years later I’m still healing from that. The guy, he’s so committed to what he’s doing and he’s so intense.”

Greg Nicotero, the director of the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, currently delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, said “jaws are gonnna drop” when fans watch the last episode.

“It tees us up so well for season 11,” he said. “That it’s a little agonising for me to not to be able to talk about. The last two minutes of the finale – people’s jaws are gonna drop.”