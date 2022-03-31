‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus salutes final day of shooting

Norman Reedus has commemorated the final day of shooting The Walking Dead after spending 12 years starring in the hit AMC zombie drama.
Reedus, who has portrayed Daryl Dixon in the series since it began airing in 2010, was filmed in a video by executive producer Greg Nicotero who wanted to document their final moments working together on the expanded 11th – and final – season.
“Love you, buddy,” Reedus tells Nicotero as the pair look to the camera, arms-in-arms, in the clip. “Thank you for everything. It’s been a real joy,” he adds.
“Remember when we were babies and we started this show? I had short hair,” Nicotero then says, to which Reedus responds: “I feel like my entire brain is short-circuiting right now. I can’t really wrap my head around this.”
Reedus adds that he’s probably going to be “on a bathroom floor with a martini in tears” in about 12 hours’ time.
The actor is the series’ longest-serving star alongside Melissa McBride, who portrays Carol Peletier in the show.
Earlier this month, Reedus revealed that he was returning to work after suffering an injury that led to a concussion.
Meanwhile, plans are already in place for numerous spin-off The Walking Dead shows.
Among them is a show focused on Daryl and Carol as well as a new series called Isle Of The Dead, which centres on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan). Additionally there’s Tales Of The Walking Dead, an upcoming anthology series that will see new and familiar faces in The Walking Dead universe pop up.
Isle Of The Dead will be set in “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland”, where viewers find Maggie and Negan.
“The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror,” an official description added.
The Walking Dead season 11 finale will air later this year.