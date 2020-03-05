‘The Walking Dead’ star says a “fun” sex scene with Eugene was cut from final edit

The Walking Dead actress Lindsley Register has revealed she shot a sex scene with the actor who plays Eugene in the hit AMC series.

Register, who portrayed Laura in the show until the character’s death in season 10 episode ‘Stalker’, said she once filmed a scene where she sleeps with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) because the pair think they’re in the last moments of their lives.

Speaking to The Independent, Register said the scene was “fun” and was one of a number of scenes that never made it to air. “I filmed other scenes of [Laura] interacting with Rosita [Christian Serratos] and with Eugene that the audience will never get to see,” Register said. “We all shoot stuff that never makes it to the screen.

“There were scenes of me and Rosita starting to become friends where she and I like kill zombies together. I save her life at one point. And we filmed a really fun scene where me and Eugene get it on.”

Register explained that the moment in question would have happened in season eight. “One day I’m on set and our director is like, ‘I can’t tell you why but you’re gonna love the next episode’s script.’ I get it and there’s this scene where Eugene’s in the Saviours’ compound and the walkers have got in. I think we’re gonna die so I come into his room and we have sex. I’m like, ‘Don’t think too highly of this – I’m only doing it because we’re gonna die.’ He’s all shaken. It was so funny.”

Actually the episode is "Time for After." I wrote that scene/episode w/ @MattNegrete & working on this was one of my favorite times in the writers room. We couldn't stop laughing at the things Eugene could do or say. "If it’s all the same to you, I’d like to keep my socks on." — Corey Reed (@wholespoon) March 5, 2020

Writer Corey Reed, who co-wrote episode ‘Time is After’ with Matt Negrete, confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that “working on this was one of my favourite times in the writers room. We couldn’t stop laughing at the things Eugene could do or say.”

Reed also shared one of Eugene’s lines: “If it’s all the same to you, I’d like to keep my socks on.”

Elsewhere in the interview Register addressed the fact that some fans were unimpressed with the way the aftermath of her character’s death was handled.

In ‘Stalker’, Register’s character Laura saves Whisperers sentry Gamma (Thora Birch) from second-in-command Beta (Ryan Hurst) – but loses her life at the hands of Beta.

Fans said that her death wasn’t made clear enough, and added that other characters in the show didn’t properly acknowledge her passing.