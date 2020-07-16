‘The Walking Dead’ star says graphic deaths were “too much” for audiences

Former The Walking Dead star Michael Cudlitz has said that the two brutal and most-talked about deaths in the show were “a step too far” for viewers.

Season seven’s opening in 2016 saw brand new villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) kill fan-favourites Abraham (Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) in horrific scenes.

Both deaths were particularly graphic and showed Glenn’s eye popping out during his long-winded murder. The brutality drew significant fan backlash.

Now, Cudlitz has revealed in an interview with the Talk Dead to Me podcast that the deaths went too far. “I always think it was a bridge too far, personally. I thought it was too much,” he said.

“Either one of us should have lived a little bit longer because I think it was, people were very affected by it. They said, ‘Oh, my gosh, it was the most graphic brutal deaths. It was murder porn.’ All this stuff.”

He concluded: “I think you want to start the season with a little bit more of a hug than a punch to the face or throat.”

The interview comes after it was revealed that season ten finale of The Walking Dead will get a confirmed release date at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The episode, which has been pushed back multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, was promised for later this year. Showrunner Angela Kang has now confirmed to fans that the date will be announced at next week’s event.

There will be a panel for The Walking Dead on July 24 at 1pm (PT) 9pm (BST) featuring cast members including Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan.

Greg Nicotero, director of the final episode, had previously said that fans’ “jaws will drop” when they see the finale.