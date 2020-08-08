‘The Walking Dead’ unveil first-look photos from Season 10 finale

The Walking Dead has unveiled some first-look photos from the Season 10 finale – you can see them below.

The Walking Dead has officially delayed its 11th season premiere until 2021, but will air the much-delayed season 10 finale on Sunday, October 4 in the US and the UK on October 5. Additional bonus episodes will also be aired in early 2021.

Now, AMC have shared some first-look photos from the much-anticipated finale which you can see below.

Earlier this week (August 6), showrunners for The Walking Dead confirmed that production is set to resume on the AMC drama this autumn following delays through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Network CEO Josh Sapan revealed that filming on the show will take place in Atlanta, Georgia in late October, according to ComicBook.

“Our ability to resume in the safest possible way is something we are closely focused on,” he said. “We will continue to monitor and adjust accordingly depending on local circumstances.”

It was also revealed this week that Andrew Lincoln still hasn’t seen any episodes of The Walking Dead despite starring as the show’s protagonist for nine seasons.

Chief content officer, Scott Gimple, confirmed the news to fans at a virtual Comic-Con panel for upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond spin-off series that nothing has changed: “No, he has not watched it.”

He added: “I will say, one time I was doing a DVD commentary with him on an episode he wasn’t in, The Grove. Five minutes into it, I was like, ‘You’re not watching this, are you?’ He’s like, ‘No, no I’m not.’”

Lincoln will make his return to The Walking Dead in a trilogy of spin-off films, as first announced in November 2018.