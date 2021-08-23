‘The Walking Dead’ boss teases “ups and downs” in Maggie and Negan relationship

The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has teased a season of “ups and downs” for Maggie and Negan.

Discussing the notorious rivalry in the season 10 finale, after villain Negan killed Maggie’s husband Glenn, Kang opened up about how the pair must technically fight on the same side in the new episodes.

“These two, they don’t have a lot of trust in each other and yet they have to work together,” Kang told Metro recently.

“We got really interested in these ideas of can you have redemption? Can there be forgiveness when you start off in this way? Can people who hate each other and don’t trust each other and are enemies, can they figure out a productive way to work together? Is it always destined to fail?”

She went on to tease “lots of ups and downs within that over time” in season 11, and added: “It’s just one of the more interesting pairings that we’ve gotten to write for, so we’re excited to share all that with the audience.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the show, recently said he thinks Maggie and Negan will have to end up killing one another.

“I think she’s going to have to kill him, or he’s going to have to kill her, especially as we find them in the first two episodes,” he said.

“It’s not a good place to be for either of them. Negan is frustrated, and Maggie is pissed, for obvious reasons, that this guy is out of jail and seemingly in a better headspace than the last time she saw him. We’ll see how that plays out, but it’s not going to be an easy run.”

The Walking Dead is currently airing on Disney+.