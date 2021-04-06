‘The Walking Dead”s 11th and final season will premiere in August

The Walking Dead‘s 11th and final season will begin in August, it has been confirmed.

The last instalment of season 10’s six bonus episodes (also known as season 10C) concluded on Sunday (April 4), with viewers getting a closer look at Negan’s backstory.

The last-ever season of the original Walking Dead TV series will premiere in the US on August 22, it has now been confirmed. The 11th season premiere will likely air in the UK on the following day, August 23.

The final season of The Walking Dead will consist of 24 episodes – eight more than usual – and is set to conclude in 2022. You can watch a teaser for the upcoming final season (which appears to give a glimpse of life in the Commonwealth) below.

Speaking about the forthcoming new episodes, Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said in a statement that season 11 will be “bigger than ever”.

“The stakes will be high – we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from then.”

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe, added: “The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m thrilled to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer.”

Kang also confirmed in a new interview with Deadline that season 11 is set to air in three separate eight-episode blocks.

“We’re kind of back to some of our usual scope and scale in season 11, obviously with some modification still going on because we’re filming during the [coronavirus] pandemic still,” she explained.

“But, it’s a big, big season but, you know, it will air in these blocks. Actually, in some ways each block has a big arc. At the same time, there’s still an ongoing arc that’s carrying across all 24.”