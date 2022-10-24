Listen to the soundtrack for Netflix series ‘The Watcher’

The soundtrack for Netflix series The Watcher has been released – check it out below.

Based on a true story, the seven-episode mystery thriller follows married couple Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) who are harassed by letters from a stalker after moving into their dream home in New Jersey.

READ MORE: The best TV to watch in October 2022

The show’s soundtrack is composed by former M83 member Morgan Kibby and David Klotz, whose past credits include Stranger Things and American Horror Stories.

Advertisement

You can stream the full soundtrack via Spotify below.

The Watcher is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, known for their collaborations on Glee, The Politician, Ratched and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Watts said she wouldn’t publicly reveal who she thinks the Watcher is in both the show and real life.

“We were all constantly speculating and finger-pointing to each other, trying to see what stories lined up,” Watts said. “That’s fun, and it helps to our advantage as actors to keep up the mystery as we played it.

“Not knowing is the beauty of it, and it adds to the tension of how you play it. It wasn’t spelled out to us, either, so our guessing was just as fun as yours!”

Advertisement

The Watcher, which also stars Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Noma Dumezweni and Jennifer Coolidge, is available on Netflix.