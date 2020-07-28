The Weeknd makes cameo appearance on ‘Robot Chicken’

The Weeknd has made a series of cameo appearances in the Adult Swim show Robot Chicken.

The singer appears as three characters, in the animated series including Tyler Perry’s character Madea. You can watch footage below.

The singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – previously made a special guest appearance in and co-wrote an episode of American Dad! as an animated version of himself.

He also recently starred as himself alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix drama Uncut Gems.

Earlier this week, the singer shared the official video for his latest single ‘Snowchild’, which also sees him animated as a 2D version of himself on a journey back in time, resurrecting a number of his past alter-egos.

We see The Weeknd circa ‘Trilogy’ (2012), ‘Starboy’ (2016) and ‘After Hours’, with the star donning his red suit and shades for the latter era look.

Towards the end of the clip, we find a present-day Tesfaye being spat out by bats into the ‘I Feel It Coming’ video location. He eventually makes his way to Las Vegas where his ‘After Hours’ character wreaks havoc.

The video for ‘Snowchild’ follows on from official visuals for ‘Heartless’, ‘In Your Eyes’, ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Until I Bleed Out’ and the album’s title track – all of which carry the same concept.

Last month, The Weeknd donated $1million (£785m) to coronavirus relief efforts. “I was raised in Scarborough [Toronto] and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic,” he said of the gesture.

In a four-star review, NME said that ‘After Hours’ “stands as The Weeknd’s strongest record in some time, but still there’s a nagging question of what’s to come. Because once you go pop, and then back to your roots, where exactly do you go next? That’s precisely the problem The Weeknd faces with his next effort.”