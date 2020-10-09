Watch the first trailer for ‘The West Wing’ reunion special

The West Wing will return next week for a one-off reunion special — check out the first trailer for the episode below.

The return of the political series, which originally ran from 1999 to 2006, was confirmed back in August after the cast reunited earlier this year to look back on the show’s seven seasons on the air.

A trailer for the reunion special, which will see the likes of Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford reprising their original roles, has now been released.

Titled A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, the special will see the cast running through the season three episode ‘Hartsfield’s Landing’ on the theatre stage. The special was filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles while abiding by COVID-19 guidelines.

Special guests on the episode include Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Samuel L. Jackson and President Bill Clinton, while Elisabeth Moss will reprise her role as President Bartlet’s daughter Zoey.

The episode, which is benefitting the nonprofit organisation When We All Vote ahead of next month’s US election, has been executively produced by West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin.

The West Wing special will premiere in the US on HBO Max on October 15. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

