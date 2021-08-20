‘The West Wing’ star Alan Alda address viral story about meeting his wife

Alan Alda, star of The West Wing and M*A*S*H, has shed some light upon a recent story about the way that he met his wife that went viral.

The story, which was taken from Alda’s Wikipedia page and retweeted over 14,000 times after it was posted on Twitter, claimed that the pair met after both going for a desert that had been dropped on the floor at a dinner party.

“When a rum cake accidentally fell onto the kitchen floor, they were the only two guests who did not hesitate to eat it,” read the story.

Now, Alda has taken to Twitter himself to set the story straight. Although the events of the evening were true, the actor said that the cake was not the catalyst for their relationship.

“We did eat the rum cake off the floor and were inseparable after that,” he wrote. “But I was captivated by her even earlier in the meal when I heard her at the end of the table laughing at my jokes.”

He concluded: “She had me at Ha.”

Alda and Arlene Alda have been married since 1957, and have three children.

The actor was last seen on screen in Netflix drama Marriage Story, alongside Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

He appeared as Senator Arnold Vinick in The West Wing from 2004 through to 2006.

The show won two Peabody Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and 26 Emmy Awards – it won the award for Outstanding Drama Series four years in a row from 2000 to 2003.

Aaron Sorkin wrote or co-wrote 85 of the first 88 episodes, and has gone on to write scripts for acclaimed films including David Fincher’s The Social Network, Steve Jobs and Money Ball.

In 2020, the show’s cast returned for a one-off reunion special to raise awareness about the nonprofit organisation When We All Vote ahead of US election.