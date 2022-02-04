‘The Wheel Of Time’ was the biggest new series of 2021 in the US

Amazon’s The Wheel Of Time was the biggest new series last year in the US, according to reports.

Based on the books by Robert Jordan, The Wheel Of Time is a fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Zoe Robins. A second season is currently in the works, which was announced in May last year before the first season aired in November.

According to data firm Parrot Analytics (via Business Insider), The Wheel Of Time had the greatest average audience demand in the US in the first 30 days after its premiere of any series last year. The show scored 43.2, ahead of shows like Netflix’s Arcane (42.7) and The Book Of Boba Fett (40.1) on Disney+.

Other shows on the list include Marvel efforts Hawkeye, WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and Loki, followed by Squid Game, Chucky and Shadow And Bone.

Parrot Analytics reflects audience demand, measuring the engagement with, interest in, and the overall popularity, of a show.

Amazon has another huge fantasy series in the pipeline for this year in The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, set to be released in September.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and Lord Of The Rings, the series begins during a time of relative peace and and covers all of the major events from the Second Age of Middle-Earth; the forging of the Rings Of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the story of the island kingdom of Numenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men.”

The show features a huge ensemble cast, including Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Joseph Mawle, Dylan Smith and Maxim Baldry.