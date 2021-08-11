‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season two with new cast and setting

HBO has ordered another series of The White Lotus, which will see a new cast and setting for its second instalment.

The WarnerMedia network has green-lit Mike White’s satirical series for a second run, this time moving from its Hawaii setting and bringing in a new cast. Details on location and new actors are not yet known.

The White Lotus, initially touted as a limited series, was filmed entirely on location in Hawaii as White and his cast – Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn – filmed the show in quarantine after taking over a luxury hotel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The key motive of the comedy production, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, was to keep HBO originals running safely to a schedule while the industry was largely halted globally.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us”, HBO executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi said.

The White Lotus‘ renewal arrives before the conclusion of season one.

Episodes are available to stream via HBO Max the day after they air on HBO in the US.

The series has proved a success among viewers, with a current 86 per cent Tomatometer rating on RottenTomatoes.