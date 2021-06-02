‘The Wire’ actor Robert Hogan dies aged 87

The Wire actor Robert Hogan has died at the age of 87.

His family wrote in a New York Times obituary that he died due to complications from pneumonia, in his home in Maine on May 27. He had been living with vascular Alzheimer’s disease of the last eight years of his life.

Hogan, who appeared as Louis Sobotka in The Wire, had appeared in over 100 primetime TV shows during his lifetime, including The Twilight Zone, The Donna Reed Show, Hogan’s Heroes and more.

The actor was born in Jamiaca, Queens, and later served in the US army in Korea as a teenager. He subsequently went to NYU to study engineering after his honorable discharge.

After the first term, one of Hogans’s professors suggested he take an aptitude test and found that he might be better suited to a career in the arts. As written in his obituary: “As Bob would say, ‘That’s when I gave acting a try.'”

Hogan also worked in theatre, winning the Outer Critics Circle Award in 1998 after playing attorney Clarence Darrow in Never The Sinner. He then worked with Aaron Sorkin on the original Broadway run of A Few Good Men.

In Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon A Time in…Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio watches Hogan in an episode of The F.B.I and praises the actor’s work.

Hogan is survived by his wife Mary Hogan, who he had been married to for 38 years. He is also survived by his children, Chris, Stephen and Jud, and his grandchildren Susanna and Liam.

The actor’s family is requesting donations to be made to nonprofit organisation DOROT or the Alzheimer’s Association.