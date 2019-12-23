News

‘The Witcher’ boss teases “more intense” Season 2

The show launched on Netflix this month.

Will Richards
Netflix's 'The Witcher'
New fantasy series The Witcher debuted on Netflix this week, and the show’s creator is already talking about a second instalment.

The show arrived to huge praise this week, with one fan saying it “makes ‘Game of Thrones’ look like two drunks fighting”

A second season of the show has already been confirmed, and, speaking to Digital Spy, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has discussed what a new series might look like.

“What I would say is that season 1 is very much about building blocks,” she revealed. “It’s about constructing the world, and setting up these characters, and putting them on paths, and knocking those dominoes over.

Schmidt Hissrich continued: “When you get to season 2, all of those things start to come to play, which is that characters start meeting each other – sometimes getting along, sometimes not.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’. Credit: Netflix

“All those things that we set up – Geralt and Yennefer; Geralt and Ciri; Yennefer and Ciri; all of the different kingdoms that you just barely hear about in season one, start rising to the surface in season 2.

“So the storytelling is a little more intense in a way, and maybe a little more focused and driven in the journeys that we’re telling in season 2.”

An NME review of season one of The Witcher says that the show slot[s] neatly into the gaping hole left by Game Of Thrones. Fantasy setting, axe-swinging bloodbaths, mythical monsters, more nudity than a Love Island wrap party, tick-tick-tick-ta-hick.

“There’s a lighter, more cartoonish tone, as there would be when there’s so many exotic fantasy monsters and witchcraft flying about, and a strong comedy thread too, particularly in the form of Joey Batey’s fame-hungry minstrel Jaskier. All told, this is a fun, often thrilling romp, and the mother of all cut-scenes while we await The Witcher 4.”

