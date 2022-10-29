‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill to be replaced as Geralt by Liam Hemsworth in season four

The Witcher star Henry Cavill is stepping down as Geralt of Rivia, who will be played by Liam Hemsworth in the show’s fourth season.

Taking to Instagram this evening (October 29), Cavill revealed that he would be “passing the torch” on to Hemsworth, with filming already wrapped on the Netflix fantasy hit’s third season, which will be released in summer 2023.

Announcing the news, Cavill wrote: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

Advertisement

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

He concluded: “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth himself added: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Advertisement

The logline for the third series of the show reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

The Witcher spin-off series, Blood Origin, also recently received a release date of December 25, 2022. The four-episode prequel series, set 1200 years before the events of the main show, will explore how “the first Witcher came to be”.

Cast members previously announced for the spin-off include Sophie Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Dylan Moran and Jacob Collins-Levy.

Alongside Cavill, The Witcher season three will see Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra return as Ciri and Yennefer respectively. New cast additions include Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin.