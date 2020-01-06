‘The Witcher’ alternative ending revealed by showrunner

The Witcher‘s showrunner has revealed an alternative ending to season one of the Netflix series.

At the end of the final episode, Geralt (Henry Cavill) sees Ciri (Freya Allan) after reaching the forest outside Sodden, realising the prophecy of “people linked by destiny will always find each other” has come true, before Ciri then asks: “Who is Yennefer?”

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has now posted the full final page script, revealing it was subsequently edited down in the final cut.

We made choices through the whole process. Would I change this one? Good question. It's probably the one I contemplate the most, at night, lying in bed. But here we are. And forward we go, learning every step of the way. I'm not going anywhere. 😘 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 29, 2019

In terms of differences, the scene is much more detailed and sees Geralt in shock that Ciri is still alive, declaring that she is “more” than destiny.

Another direction also states that Geralt “will never abandon this child” after realising that she is his destiny.

Explaining why the ending changed, Schmidt Hissrich tweeted: “This is what was shot. It was edited down later, because – as pointed out – didn’t feel earned after we’d cut the Brokilon meeting.”

She added: “We made choices through the whole process. Would I change this one? Good question. It’s probably the one I contemplate the most, at night, lying in bed. But here we are. And forward we go, learning every step of the way. I’m not going anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Schmidt Hissrich previously spoke to NME about season 2 and how they are taking a “different” approach on the new episodes.

“Season one is all about world set-up,” she said. “It’s making sure that you understand The Continent, where this world takes place. And that you also know and fall in love with these characters.

“Season two then allows us to have a little more focused storytelling. The story, Tomek can tell you, goer fast and wild. It’s got a lot of drive to it.”

‘The Witcher’ is streaming on Netflix now