News

‘The Witcher’ alternative ending revealed by showrunner

Showrunner posts script page of alternative final scene

Sam Warner
Netflix's 'The Witcher'
Netflix's 'The Witcher'

The Witcher‘s showrunner has revealed an alternative ending to season one of the Netflix series.

At the end of the final episode, Geralt (Henry Cavill) sees Ciri (Freya Allan) after reaching the forest outside Sodden, realising the prophecy of “people linked by destiny will always find each other” has come true, before Ciri then asks: “Who is Yennefer?”

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has now posted the full final page script, revealing it was subsequently edited down in the final cut.

Advertisement

In terms of differences, the scene is much more detailed and sees Geralt in shock that Ciri is still alive, declaring that she is “more” than destiny.

Another direction also states that Geralt “will never abandon this child” after realising that she is his destiny.

Explaining why the ending changed, Schmidt Hissrich tweeted: “This is what was shot. It was edited down later, because – as pointed out – didn’t feel earned after we’d cut the Brokilon meeting.”

The Witcher review
Freya Allan in ‘The Witcher’. Credit: Netflix

She added: “We made choices through the whole process. Would I change this one? Good question. It’s probably the one I contemplate the most, at night, lying in bed. But here we are. And forward we go, learning every step of the way. I’m not going anywhere.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Schmidt Hissrich previously spoke to NME about season 2 and how they are taking a “different” approach on the new episodes.

“Season one is all about world set-up,” she said. “It’s making sure that you understand The Continent, where this world takes place. And that you also know and fall in love with these characters.

“Season two then allows us to have a little more focused storytelling. The story, Tomek can tell you, goer fast and wild. It’s got a lot of drive to it.”

‘The Witcher’ is streaming on Netflix now

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf’s claims she has been “brainwashed” into believing in climate change

Andrew Trendell -
"It's not about me... It's all about scientific facts"
Read more
Film News

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles

Rhian Daly -
The new charges were filed on the same day that the film producer appeared in court in New York
Read more
News

‘The Witcher’ alternative ending revealed by showrunner

Sam Warner -
**Spoilers ahead**
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.