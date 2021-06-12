‘The Witcher’ shares first look teaser of Ciri in season 2

A first look teaser for season two of The Witcher has been shared online – see it below.

Production has reportedly finished on the second edition of Netflix‘s hit fantasy show, which stars Henry Cavill.

The new teaser, shared on the show’s official Twitter account, hints at a dark and dangerous future for Ciri, who is warned of “danger” in the clip.

“Destiny awaits the Lion Cub of Cintra in Season 2…” a caption for the ten second teaser reads. Watch it below.

Destiny awaits the Lion Cub of Cintra in Season 2… ⚔️ #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c2MEZohrpu — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

The fantasy show began filming its anticipated second season in the UK last year. In first-look images shared last October, we were shown the new era of Cavill’s character Geralt of Rivia, wearing brand new black armour.

Alongside Geralt’s change-up, the next season has also changed one of its stars, with Basil Eidenbenz set to replace Thue Rasmussen as Eskel.

The latter had to drop out of the role over scheduling complications due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, it was revealed last year that Netflix had ordered a prequel series to The Witcher called Blood Origin.

Set 1,200 years before the main show, it will tell the origin of the first Witcher and the “conjunction of the spheres”, an event where “the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.”

Reviewing season one of The Witcher, which dropped on Netflix at the end of 2019 and became one of the platform’s most-watched shows of that year, NME wrote: “Fantasy setting, axe-swinging bloodbaths, mythical monsters, more nudity than a Love Island wrap party, tick-tick-tick-ta-hick.

“There’s a lighter, more cartoonish tone, as there would be when there’s so many exotic fantasy monsters and witchcraft flying about, and a strong comedy thread too, particularly in the form of Joey Batey’s fame-hungry minstrel Jaskier.”