There’s a “very special” ‘The West Wing’ announcement coming next week

The West Wing star Mary McCormack has revealed that a “very special” announcement about the show will be made next Wednesday, January 24.

McCormack played Deputy National Security Adviser Kate Harper on the Emmy-winning political drama, which ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006.

On her Instagram account, McCormack wrote: “Calling all #Wingnuts! West Wing fans – we have something very special in the works that we’ll be sharing with you next week, so stay tuned here for our big reveal on Jan. 24th. Any guesses for what it is? #westwing.”

The actress also teased the announcement on an Instagram Story, writing: “We have something exciting in the works! Stay tuned for the big reveal next week.”

On that post, McCormack tagged fellow West Wing cast members including Janel Moloney, Kristin Chenoweth, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford.

Last year, fellow cast member Rob Lowe opened up about his “super unhealthy relationship” with The West Wing.

The actor played the deputy White House Communications Director Sam Seaborn on the show, but left partway through its fourth season.

At the time, it was reported that Lowe left due to a salary dispute, as well as a creative disagreement over the amount of focus given to his character.

During an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast, Lowe spoke about his decision to leave The West Wing, saying: “I felt very undervalued. I did not have a good experience.”

“I walked away from the most popular girl at school, but I also knew that it was a super unhealthy relationship, and it was the best thing I ever did.”

The actor did, however, later return to The West Wing for a couple of episodes towards the end of its run, including the series finale. He also reprised the character of Sam for the 2020 TV special A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote.

First airing in 1999, The West Wing followed the day-to-day operations of a political administration in The White House, led by fictional Democrat president Jed Bartlett (Martin Sheen).

Alongside Lowe and Sheen, the series also starred Alison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Janel Moloney, and Dulé Hill.

Elsewhere, earlier in 2023, The West Wing writer Aaron Sorkin said he thought he’d never write again after suffering a stroke in 2022.