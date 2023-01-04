“This is crazy!”: Viewers react to Netflix’s ‘Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street’

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on new docuseries Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street, with many describing it as “crazy”.

Released on Wednesday (January 4), the true crime series charts the rise and fall of Bernie Madoff, the man behind the biggest Ponzi scheme in American history, which saw him steal $64.8billion (£53billion) from investors.

The four-part series features interviews with whistleblowers, employees and investigators, as well as the victims whose lives were destroyed by Madoff’s financial manipulation. It also features previously unseen videos of Madoff himself, following his arrest in 2008.

Advertisement

Viewers have been raving about the show since its release, with one person writing: “The #Madoff documentary series ion Netflix is absolutely epic. The last episode is almost like a Shakespeare tragedy.”

Another wrote: “For me, who was completely taken by the Madoff scandal in 2008/2009, this is something I longed for. A proper, in-depth, informative documentary mini-series about the rise and fall of Madoff. Fascinating and well done.”

Blown away by the extent of Madoff’s deceptions, another viewer wrote: “This new Netflix series on Bernie Madoff is crazy. Bernie could’ve made it with just his legit business alone. Why he started his side illegal hustle is still a mystery.”

“I’m watching the Bernie Madoff documentary on Netflix, and it went on longer and was more sophisticated than I thought,” someone else added. “Crazy that it went on for decades. I also thought he had some sort of legitimate side, but it was ENTIRELY fabricated. Wow.”

You can find more more viewer reactions below:

Lads the #Madoff documentary series ion Netflix is absolutely epic. The last episode is almost like a Shakespeare tragedy. — Marc O'Reachtaire (@o_reachtaire) January 4, 2023

I'm watching the Bernie Madoff documentary on Netflix, and it went on longer and was more sophisticated than I thought. Crazy that it went on for decades. I also thought he had some sort of legitimate side, but it was ENTIRELY fabricated. Wow. — JT 2023 in Indy (@Jaberuski) January 4, 2023

Advertisement

the new bernie madoff doc on netflix is worth the watch. — george glass (@de_avis_) January 4, 2023

This new Netflix series on Bernie Madoff is crazy. Bernie could’ve made it with just his legit business alone. Why he started his side illegal hustle is still a mystery. — Ryan Katayi🚀 (@RyanKatayi) January 4, 2023

This Bernie Madoff doc is wild — Dara Danielle (@PintSizeNurse_) January 4, 2023

Speaking to The Guardian, series director Joe Berlinger said of Madoff: “Over time the aura of this story, and how the story was originally reported, and how most people think about the story, is one evil genius who was so charming and manipulative he did all this terrible stuff.

“The reality, which is underreported and a cautionary tale for everybody who has any kind of financial assets in the market, is he got away with it because of a whole cadre of literal co-conspirators or people who should have known better.”

Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street is now available to stream on Netflix.

In other Netflix news, it was recently reported that a second season of Wednesday, the Addam’s Family spin-off series, could move to Amazon Prime Video.