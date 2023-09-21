This is the best TV show of the past 25 years, according to fans

Fans have had their say on what they think is the best TV series of the past 25 years.

The poll, arranged by review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes for its 25th anniversary, asked users to submit their top TV shows. Some of the usual suspects landed high including The Sopranos and Stranger Things, with more surprising entries such as Dark.

But the top spot went to drug crime drama Breaking Bad. Game Of Thrones followed in second place, The Sopranos in third, while The Office (US) and Stranger Things landed fourth and fifth.

Top 10 – greatest TV shows of the last 25 years:

01. Breaking Bad

02. Game Of Thrones

03. The Sopranos

04. The Office (US)

05. Stranger Things

06. Better Call Saul

07. The Wire

08. Succession

09. Lost

10. Dark

Further down the Top 25 list is Chernobyl, The Bear, Parks And Recreation, The Mandalorian and more. Check out the full results here.

Earlier this year NME ranked the best TV series released in 2023 so far. Among the list was Beef, The Bear, The Last Of Us and Black Mirror.

NME said of Netflix‘s Beef: “A road rage incident triggers a feud that turns more toxic than Andrew Tate’s contacts list in this blistering A24-produced series that pits Ali Wong and Steven Yeun against each other as newfound nemeses who are constantly raising the stakes of their enmity.”

The best episode is number nine, The Great Fabricator, which “ratchets up the tension to exhilarating levels, culminating in a kidnapping and shocking demise”.