This is the most hated TV character, voted by fans

Joffrey Baratheon from Game Of Thrones is the most hated TV character of all time, according to fans.

The character, played by Jack Gleeson in the HBO series, topped a poll on Ranker of the most disliked characters on TV. At the time of writing (November 28), the list has amassed over 273.4k votes in total.

While the ranking does fluctuate, as shown by a recent list which went viral on social media, Ramsey Bolton (Iwan Rheon) is currently ranked second, followed by Fullmetal Alchemist’s Shou Tucker and The Governor (David Morrissey) from The Walking Dead.

Advertisement

More surprising additions include Glee’s Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) and children’s TV character Caillou. You can check out the full top ten at the time of writing below.

Joffrey Baratheon (Game Of Thrones) Ramsey Bolton (Game Of Thrones) Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist) The Governor (The Walking Dead) Cersei Lannister (Game Of Thrones) Rachel Berry (Glee) Todd Alquist (Breaking Bad) Livia Soprano (The Sopranos) Caillou (Caillou) Ed Peletier (The Walking Dead)

Game Of Thrones came to an end after eight seasons in 2019. A spin-off, House Of The Dragon, debuted in 2022, with the second season set to arrive next year.

In April this year, HBO announced another prequel spin-off is in production based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. The series is set 90 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen.

The Walking Dead, meanwhile, came to an end after eleven seasons in November last year. The show’s first spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead, recently climaxed after eight seasons.

While the main show has concluded, some of the character’s live on through branching spin-offs, including The Walking Dead: Dead City and Daryl Dixon. A series following Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) is set to premiere next year.