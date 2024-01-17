This new Netflix true crime doc follows the “real-life Gone Girl”

Netflix has just added a new true crime documentary that is being referred to as the “real life Gone Girl“.

A synopsis for the new three-part series, which became available to stream today (January 17) on Netflix, reads: After a home invasion and abduction, a young couple’s recounting of the events is too far fetched for the police to believe. Why did the victims seem so calm? Was it all a hoax?

“From the filmmakers behind The Tinder Swindler, this three-part docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment, and the damage done when law enforcement decides the truth can’t possibly be true.”

The story centres arounds an event in 2015 when an intruder broke into the home of Denise Huskins and her partner Aaron Quinn. The pair were drugged before abducting Huskins and holding her for ransom.

Quinn went to the authorities for help but was not believed – and then police thought he was to blame for the abduction.

The case was compared to the best selling novel Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn – and was later adapted into the 2014 film starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. In this story, author Anne Donne (Pike) vanishes, leading police to suspect her husband Nick (Affleck) was to blame.

The trailer for American Nightmare, which you can watch below, includes a voiceover from Quinn where he recounts the night Huskins disappeared.

He says: “I wake up, bright light blinding us. Taser goes off. And I see they’re wearing wet suits.”

Police were convinced Quinn had murdered Huskins until she reappeared two days later near her parent’s home. This subsequently led to further questions from investigators.

“I’d never heard of a case where a kidnapper drops the victim at the front door of their house,” a voiceover in the trailer says before another adds: “We thought she was this innocent victim – she looks more like a suspect.”

The docuseries examines the couple’s fight for justice and their struggle to be taken seriously by police.

Netflix adds of the series: “Incorporating a mix of interrogation footage and new interviews, the…docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgement — and what happens when law enforcement decides to focus on their version of the truth, even if it couldn’t be further from reality.”

Speaking about the incident in 2021, Huskins told ABC News: “You can go through any kind of trauma to where it leaves you devastated and in a place where you just think, ‘This is impossible to move forward from. What do I do next?’”

American Nightmare is available to stream on Netflix from today (January 16).