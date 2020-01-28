News

This ‘The Witcher’ calculator will tell you how long it will take you to continue your adventure in The Continent

How long do you reckon it'll take you?

Charlotte Krol
Netflix's 'The Witcher'
A tech start-up has invented a bespoke calculator that works out how long it will take a person to acquaint themselves with the books and video games in The Witcher franchise.

Polish company Omni Calculator implores fans to input various data in order to project the length of time it will take individuals to finish two of the verticals in author Andrzej Sapkowski’s world (aka The Continent).

Users can choose to select the book series, of which there are eight novels, or isolate the franchise’s three video games to date. Participants can also choose both.

The Witcher
(Credit: Netflix)

Notably, the calculator (try here) doesn’t allow users to see how long it would also take them to watch the first season of the hit Henry Cavill-starring Netflix series of the same name. But since there has only been one series of eight, hour-long episodes, fans can easily binge the TV show over the course of a weekend.

Omni has seemingly responded to the buzz around Netflix’s latest success story by unrolling its latest calculator. The company specialising in using mathematical equations to determine durations across just about every aspect of life.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that season 1 of The Witcher, all episodes of which premiered in December 2019, had broken the streaming platforms records for viewing numbers. 76 million accounts watched the show within the first four weeks of debuting, making it Netflix’s biggest ever TV opening season.

The blockbuster show was renewed for a second season before the first had even premiered, with the central trio of actors – Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra – all confirmed to return. A release date has not yet been announced.

